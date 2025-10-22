ONV LAW welcomes British barrister, Flavia Kenyon, to the team and launches new legal services dedicated to technology companies, Digital Assets & Web3

ONV LAW welcomes British barrister, Flavia Kenyon, to the team and launches new legal services dedicated to technology companies, Digital Assets & Web3. ONV LAW launches Digital Assets & Web3 (Code/Lex), a new practice area dedicated to technology companies and investors operating in cryptoassets, blockchain, and AI. The ONV LAW team provides integrated legal support to technology companies, blockchain startups, Fintechs, AI solution (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]