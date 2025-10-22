Romanian prosecutors uncover false intelligence officer recruiting reservists for alleged missions

Romanian prosecutors uncover false intelligence officer recruiting reservists for alleged missions. Romanian prosecutors within the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) executed several searches on Wednesday, October 22, following the discovery of a man who, while claiming to be a captain in the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), had created his own network (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]