Foundation, City Hall announce protocol to advance Bucharest Green Belt project to operational phase

Foundation, City Hall announce protocol to advance Bucharest Green Belt project to operational phase. Centura Verde Foundation and the Bucharest City Hall announced the entry of the Bucharest–Ilfov Green Belt project into its operational phase following the signing of the implementation protocol. The agreement represents a key step toward creating a natural buffer zone around Romania’s capital (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]