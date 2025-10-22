Pro-Russian politician C?lin Georgescu demands dismissal of Romanian defense minister, military commanders

Pro-Russian politician C?lin Georgescu demands dismissal of Romanian defense minister, military commanders. Far-right and pro-Russian former presidential candidate and leading figure of the “sovereignist” bloc, C?lin Georgescu, demanded the dismissal of the current defense minister and the Romanian military commanders who oversaw the mobilization of reservists for exercises. Georgescu, who was (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]