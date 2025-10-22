Lacking economic vision and strategy, the government in Bucharest throws Romania into the clutches of recession and social inequality



Bucharest, October 22, 2025 – by Constantin Radut – Having come to the head of the Romanian Government about half a year ago, Ilie Bolojan proclaimed himself the country’s savior. Frowning, with his eyes fixed on the numbers, absorbed by all kinds of rumors, the former mayor of the city of (…)