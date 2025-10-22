YOXO launches a digital store dedicated to refurbished devices, in partnership with Recommerce

YOXO launches a digital store dedicated to refurbished devices, in partnership with Recommerce. YOXO announces the launch of reconditionate.yoxo.ro, an online store dedicated to refurbished phones and gadgets, developed in partnership with Recommerce®, a European expert in the field. The new platform provides customers across Romania with access to certified, refurbished phones that meet (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]