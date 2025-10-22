|
RTPR Advises Repono AB On Acquisition Of BESS Project In Romania's Arges County
Oct 22, 2025
RTPR Advises Repono AB On Acquisition Of BESS Project In Romania's Arges County.
Law firm RTPR has assisted Swedish company Repono AB in relation to the acquisition of a battery energy storage system (BESS) project, with a capacity of 202 MW/404 MWh.
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Zoppas Industries Romania Loss Widens To RON23.5M In 2024
Zoppas Industries Romania, the local subsidiary of Italy’s Zoppas Group, which operates a factory in Romania in Sannicolau Mare, Timis County, last year posted RON959.9 million (about EUR193 million) revenue, down 2% from the previous year’s RON979.5 million (EUR198 million), according to ZF (…)
South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace To Start Building Arms Factory In Petresti, Dambovita In Q1, 2026
South-Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace will start construction of arms factory in Petresti, Dambovita County, in the first quarter of 2026, Economy Minister Radu Miruta announced on Wednesday, while on a trip to Seoul.
Agricover Group On List Of Investors Looking At Buying Patria Bank
The Agricover Group, of Jabbar Kanani, is looking at Patria Bank, a lender put up for sale by its shareholder, EEAF Financial Services BV, banking sources said.
YOXO Partners Up With Recommerce To Launch Digital Store For Refurbished Devices
YOXO has launched reconditionate.yoxo.ro, an online store dedicated to refurbished phones and gadgets, developed in partnership with Recommerce, a European expert in the field.
Writer Liliana Corobca to represent Romania at European Literature Night in New York
Writer Liliana Corobca, author of prose, essays, and plays, will represent Romania at the seventh edition of the European Literature Night, which will take place on Thursday, October 23, at the Ukrainian Institute of America in New York. According to a press release from ICR New York, the (…)
100 Auchan suppliers join forces to reduce carbon emissions across the food supply chain
Almost one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions come from agri-food systems Auchan Romania brought together over 100 food producers and suppliers for the second edition of the Climate Supplier Event, a conference dedicated to accelerating decarbonization and strengthening resilience and (…)
One United Properties reports residential sales and pre-sales of EUR 137.7 million in the first nine months of 2025
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use, and office properties, recorded total sales and pre-sales of EUR 137.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, corresponding to 42,634 sqm of residential and commercial spaces. These results (…)
