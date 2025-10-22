RTPR Advises Repono AB On Acquisition Of BESS Project In Romania's Arges County

RTPR Advises Repono AB On Acquisition Of BESS Project In Romania's Arges County. Law firm RTPR has assisted Swedish company Repono AB in relation to the acquisition of a battery energy storage system (BESS) project, with a capacity of 202 MW/404 MWh. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]