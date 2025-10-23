Romanian dessert manufacturer Senneville to build second production hall in Hunedoara

Romanian dessert manufacturer Senneville to build second production hall in Hunedoara. Cake and pastry manufacturer Senneville, an entrepreneurial business controlled by David Alb, plans to build a second production hall in C?lan, in Hunedoara county, using European funds, Profit.ro reported. Earlier this year, Senneville opened a refrigerated dessert factory in C?lan following a (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]