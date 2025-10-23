Cracked gas pipe most likely cause of explosion at residential building in southern Bucharest, investigators say



A crack in a gas pipe is the most likely cause of the October 17 explosion at the apartment building in the Rahova district in Bucharest, according to investigators. Three people died in the blast, while 15 others were injured. Police representatives provided more details on the explosion on (…)