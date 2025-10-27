Health contributions on high pensions in Romania to bring 0.5% of GDP to budget in 2026



The contribution to the public health system - CASS charged to recipients of pensions above RON 3,000 (some EUR 600) imposed by the government brought almost RON 9 billion (EUR 1.8 billion, nearly 0.5% of GDP) to next year's budget, according to health minister Alexandru Rogobete, cited by (…)