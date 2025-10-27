Agroserv Mariuta Launches New EUR3M Bond IssueAgroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO), the owner of the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, is preparing a new corporate bond issue of up to EUR3 million, a coupon rate of 9.5% and a maturity of three years.
Exim Banca Romaneasca secures the exports of Maschio Gaspardo RomaniaExim Banca Romaneasca and Maschio Gaspardo Romania are carrying out a strategic partnership through which the Bank, in its capacity as Romania’s Export Credit Agency, supports the company’s exports, providing protection against various commercial and political risks associated with external (…)
Devhd Sees Revenue Up 33% To RON6M In January-August 2025Devhd, which specializes in providing consulting and digital transformation services, posted approximately RON6 million revenue in the first eight months of 2025, up by more than 33% compared with the same period last year, company representatives said in a press release.
2025 Operalia Competition: Romanian baritone Mihai Damian wins top prizeBaritone Mihai Damian, a soloist of the Romanian National Opera in Cluj-Napoca, has won the Male Voice category’s first prize at this year’s edition of Operalia, the competition for young opera artists established by Plácido Domingo. He also won the competition’s Audience Award and the special (…)