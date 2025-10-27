Independent Romanian sci-fi horror film “We Put the World to Sleep” screened at festivals in the US



Romanian apocalyptic sci-fi horror feature “We Put the World to Sleep” had its world premiere on October 18 at the Nightmares Film Festival, one of the most important horror and fantastic film festivals in the US. The film, a product of 9 years of work, won Best Midnight Feature and Best (…)