Social Democrats back District 4 mayor Daniel B?lu?? in race for Bucharest City Hall
Oct 27, 2025
Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), part of the governing centrist coalition, is backing District 4 mayor Daniel B?lu?? for the general mayor of Bucharest. Elections will take place on December 7. Interim party leader Sorin Grindeanu first talked about the appointment following discussions (…)
