Prima Development Group Adds Almost 200 Apartments And Kindergarten To Its Residential Project In Western Bucharest

Prima Development Group Adds Almost 200 Apartments And Kindergarten To Its Residential Project In Western Bucharest. Prima Development Group, the main real estate developer in Oradea and one of the most active in Romania, is starting work on the second phase of the nZEB compliant Prima Astera residential complex in western Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]