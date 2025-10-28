 
Romaniapress.com

October 28, 2025

ANIS cautiously optimistic for Romania's IT market after under-potential growth in 2024
Oct 28, 2025

ANIS cautiously optimistic for Romania's IT market after under-potential growth in 2024.

The Romanian software and IT services industry continued its growth trajectory in 2024, exceeding the EUR 17.7 billion turnover threshold, a nominal increase of over 13% y/y or EUR 2.1 billion compared to the previous year, according to data presented by Diana ?ipo?, executive director of the (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania Shareholders Approved Additional Dividends Of RON700M And Bond Issuance Up EUR2B Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) will distribute additional dividends of RON700 million to its shareholders from the net profit reserves accumulated over the previous years, 2015, 2016 and 2019, the lender said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Romania takes first step to increase penalties for violating protection orders The Romanian Senate adopted a draft law that automatically extends provisional protection orders and increases penalties for violating them on Monday, October 27. A total of 120 votes were recorded in favor. The bill extends provisional protection until the resolution in the first instance of (…)

Transgaz Extends Term Of Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Nicolae Minea By One Year State-run Transgaz (TGN.RO), the top performing stock in the BET index in 2025, has announced that on October 28, its Board of Directors extended the term of Chairman Nicolae Minea from November 7, 2025 to November 6, 2026, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The medical director of Buz?u County Hospital, aged 37, was found dead in the emergency room The medical director of Buz?u County Hospital, ?tefania Szabo, was found dead on Tuesday morning in the emergency room. She was 37 years old.

Bolojan: The deficit target we are proposing for next year should be close to 6% Romania is proposing a deficit target of close to 6% for 2026, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Tuesday after meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy.

Valdis Dombrovskis: The deficit target for 2026 must be met The deficit target for 2026 must be met, and it is important for Romania to maintain access to international capital markets, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday in Bucharest.

Romanian drone manufacturer BraveX.Aero enters partnership with German company to develop autonomous drone swarms BraveX Aero, a Romanian manufacturer of fixed-wing, long-range drones, announced on Tuesday, October 28, the signing of a strategic partnership with Germany’s Uniq Things UG, a technology company specializing in autonomous coordination and software for drone swarms. The technology allows for (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |