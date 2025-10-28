ANIS cautiously optimistic for Romania's IT market after under-potential growth in 2024

ANIS cautiously optimistic for Romania's IT market after under-potential growth in 2024. The Romanian software and IT services industry continued its growth trajectory in 2024, exceeding the EUR 17.7 billion turnover threshold, a nominal increase of over 13% y/y or EUR 2.1 billion compared to the previous year, according to data presented by Diana ?ipo?, executive director of the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]