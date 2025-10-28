Fitch affirms Romgaz at Romania's sovereign level on 'transformational' Neptun Deep project

Fitch affirms Romgaz at Romania's sovereign level on 'transformational' Neptun Deep project. International rating agency Fitch has affirmed the issuer default rating (IDR) of Romanian state-controlled natural gas group Romgaz (BVB: SNG) at BBB-/negative, in line with the country's sovereign, the highest rating the agency could have assigned to the company. However, Romgaz's BBB- rating (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]