CFA Romania macroeconomic confidence index up 0.3 points m/m to 37.5 in September

The macroeconomic confidence indicator compiled by the CFA Romania Society increased marginally by 0.3 points month-over-month (m/m) to 37.5% points in September, thus remaining in the negative territory of the 0-100 scale, not far from the values seen over the past year and a half.