Five Romanians sentenced to prison in the United Kingdom for sexually exploiting women

Five Romanians sentenced to prison in the United Kingdom for sexually exploiting women. Five Romanians, four men and one woman, have been sentenced to prison for raping and sexually abusing ten women, whom they drugged and sexually exploited in the city of Dundee, Scotland. The five Romanian citizens received sentences ranging between eight and twenty years in prison. The group, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]