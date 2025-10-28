First edition of “Halloween in the Citadel” in Sighi?oara takes place this weekend



The medieval citadel of Sighi?oara, in central Romania, will host the first edition of the “Halloween in the Citadel” festival. The event will take place this weekend, between October 31 and November 2. The entire city center will be decorated in the spirit of Halloween with the ocassion. The (…)