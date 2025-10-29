Update: United States reduces military presence in Romania, other Eastern Flank states

Update: United States reduces military presence in Romania, other Eastern Flank states. Update: Romanian president Nicu?or Dan addressed the partial withdrawal of American troops from Romania. “By resizing the rotational force that also operated in Romania, the presence of American troops in Romania actually returns to the level prior to the war in Ukraine,” the head of state (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]