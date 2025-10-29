Romania's Romgaz issues EUR 500 mln FX bond to finance offshore gas project Neptun Deep

Romania's Romgaz issues EUR 500 mln FX bond to finance offshore gas project Neptun Deep. Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG) launched a EUR 500 million bond with a maturity of six years and a fixed coupon on October 28. This is Romgaz's second exit on the external capital markets, after the success of the previous EUR 500 million issue, with a five-year maturity, in (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]