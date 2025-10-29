Dimri delivers two more residential blocks, reaching over 500 apartments in Bucharest Ghencea complex

Dimri delivers two more residential blocks, reaching over 500 apartments in Bucharest Ghencea complex. Israeli real estate developer Dimri has completed and handed over two new apartment blocks in its large-scale Dimri Residence Ghencea project in western Bucharest, marking another major milestone in the complex’s development. With this stage, the project has reached 536 completed apartments, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]