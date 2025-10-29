Romanians no longer impulsive but will hunt for discounts on Black Friday, studies show

Romanians no longer impulsive but will hunt for discounts on Black Friday, studies show. Two new studies centering on Romanians’ purchasing habits in connection with the yearly discount event known as Black Friday show a starkly different image compared to previous years. The findings suggest Romanians traded impulsivity for strategic planning. According to the latest Cargus survey (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]