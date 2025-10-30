Every Can Counts Global Survey 2025: Circularity Gains Ground Globally, with Romania Among the Fastest DRS Adopters

71% of people worldwide support Deposit Return Schemes (DRS), with trust at record highs, paving the way for circular systems that keep infinitely recyclable materials like drink cans in the loop. ? Romania is among the fastest DRS adopters, with 9 in 10 people participating and 77% supporting (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]