Beaujolais Nouveau celebration returns to Bucharest on November 21Every year, on the third Thursday of November, France celebrates the arrival of the Beaujolais Nouveau — the first wine of the harvest, young, fresh, and full of life. This joyful tradition has become a global symbol of conviviality, elegance, and the French art de vivre. In Bucharest, the (…)
Romania submits bid to host Europa League final in 2028 or 2029The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced Bucharest’s candidacy to host the Europa League final in 2028 or 2029 at the National Arena, according to the FRF official website. The Europa League final represents a high-profile sporting event on a European scale. Istanbul will host the (…)
Three cats from Romania crowned the most beautiful in the worldThree cats from Romania received the top distinctions during the 2025 World Cat Championship held in Bucharest. Wild Forest’s Nordri, an imposing white Norwegian Forest Cat born in Romania, conquered the supreme title of 2025 World Champion, defeating over 750 cats from 35 countries. Nordri’s (…)