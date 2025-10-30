Romania’s construction sector accounted for almost 8% of GDP over the past four quarters – the highest share across the entire EU



Romania’s construction sector accounted for almost 8% of GDP over the past four quarters – the highest share across the entire EU.

Bucharest, October 20, 2025 – RBJ – Romania’s construction sector accounted for almost 8% of GDP over the past four quarters- the highest share across the entire European Union, according to Eurostat data analysed by Colliers. This level is well above the EU-27 average of 5% and confirms the (…)