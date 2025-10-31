Finance Ministry: Govt Long Term Leu Borrowing Cost Down To Less Than 7% For First Time In 2025



The Finance Ministry carried out an operation to reduce the refinancing risk of government debt by exchanging certain series of short-term bonds (government paper) for a new series of long-term bonds, thus moving the payment obligation further into the future.