October 31, 2025

Finance Ministry: Govt Long Term Leu Borrowing Cost Down To Less Than 7% For First Time In 2025
Oct 31, 2025

Finance Ministry: Govt Long Term Leu Borrowing Cost Down To Less Than 7% For First Time In 2025.

The Finance Ministry carried out an operation to reduce the refinancing risk of government debt by exchanging certain series of short-term bonds (government paper) for a new series of long-term bonds, thus moving the payment obligation further into the future.

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

