Romanian-Bulgarian association wins RON 4.7 bln tender for A8 highway section

Romanian-Bulgarian association wins RON 4.7 bln tender for A8 highway section. An association of construction companies from Romania and Bulgaria has won the contract for building the first section of the A8 Târgu Neam? – Ia?i – Ungheni highway, with a bid of 4.76 billion (EUR 936 million). The contract for the 27-kilometer road can be signed within ten days if no appeals (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]