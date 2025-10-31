Romanian gendarmes fine organizer of march commemorating 10 years since Colectiv club tragedy

Romanian gendarmes fine organizer of march commemorating 10 years since Colectiv club tragedy. The organizer of the march commemorating 10 years since the Colectiv club fire tragedy, Marian R?dun?, was fined RON 3,000 (EUR 600) by the gendarmes because the demonstration exceeded 11:00 PM, the time set in the authorization. Approximately 200 people participated on Thursday, October 30, in (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]