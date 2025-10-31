Council of Europe recommends that Romania implement system to monitor racist, anti-LGBTI incidents

Council of Europe recommends that Romania implement system to monitor racist, anti-LGBTI incidents. Council of Europe, a continent-wide humanitarian organization, recommends that Romania put in place a national system of monitoring racist and anti-LGBTI incidents in schools. The recommendations come as the Council of Europe’s anti-racism body, the European Commission against Racism and (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]