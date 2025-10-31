Greenpeace maps oil and fuel pollution in the Romanian waters of the Black Sea

Greenpeace maps oil and fuel pollution in the Romanian waters of the Black Sea. On the International Black Sea Day - October 31, Greenpeace Romania, in partnership with SkyTruth, launched an interactive satellite-based map showing the scale of oil and fuel pollution in the Romanian waters of the Black Sea. Between April 29, 2022, and September 11, 2025, the analysis (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]