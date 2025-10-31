EBRD becomes shareholder of Romanian cold cuts producer Cris-Tim following successful IPO

EBRD becomes shareholder of Romanian cold cuts producer Cris-Tim following successful IPO. Romanian cold cuts and ready-made meals producer Cris-Tim Family Holding (BVB: CFH) announced the allocation of the shares put up for sale under the IPO at Bucharest Exchange, and the company's CEO Radu Timis Jr. announced that a broad range of institutional investors, including the European (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]