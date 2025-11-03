The giant Rheinmetall establishes a joint venture in Romania, the most modern company in the world for the production of double and triple base powders. Investment of over 500 million euros
Bucharest, November 3, 2025 – RBJ – Rheinmetall and Pirochim Victoria, a subsidiary of Romarm, signed in Bucharest an agreement for the establishment of a joint venture – Rheinmetall Victoria – which will build a powder factory for ammunition from scratch in Victoria, Bra?ov County. Romania is (…)
