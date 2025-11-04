Romanian energy minister announces USD 30 bln US investment deal and vows to curb 'immoral' market practices

Romanian energy minister announces USD 30 bln US investment deal and vows to curb 'immoral' market practices. Romania is nearing the conclusion of a "huge USD 30 billion" investment agreement with the United States covering nuclear, hydro, natural gas, and artificial intelligence-based technologies, energy minister Bogdan Ivan announced last week, according to Ziare.com and Mediafax.ro. The negotiations (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]