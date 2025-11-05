Report: Logistics and industrial space demand up 30% in Romania in first nine months of 2025



Demand for logistics and industrial space in Romania reached 750,000 square meters in the first nine months of 2025, a 30% increase compared with the same period last year, according to the Romania Industrial Marketbeat Q3 2025 report by real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield (…)