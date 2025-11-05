Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Companies Leased 750,000 Sqms of Logistic Spaces in 9M 2025, Up 30% YOY

The volume of logistic and industrial spaces leased in the first nine months of 2025 reached around 750,000 square meters, up 30% from the year-earlier period, reveals the Romania Industrial Markbeat Q3/2025 report published by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]