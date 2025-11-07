Nicu?or Dan asks the private sector to replace the state and come up with ready-made policies
Nov 7, 2025
Nicu?or Dan asks the private sector to replace the state and come up with ready-made policies.
President Nicu?or Dan told business representatives at the "Dialogue for Development" Summit that the Romanian state currently lacks the administrative capacity to develop efficient policies and that the private sector must temporarily intervene with "ready-made" solutions.
[Read the article in Mediafax]