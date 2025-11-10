Survey: More than half of Romanians point to war in Ukraine as one of EU's main challenges



Survey: More than half of Romanians point to war in Ukraine as one of EU's main challenges.

A total of 58% of the Romanian respondents to a recent Eurobarometer survey believe the war in Ukraine is one of the main challenges the EU is facing. This is higher than the EU average of 47% of respondents who share this belief. The cost of living worries 31% of the Romanian respondents, (…)