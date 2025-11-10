Statistical Office: Romania’s Trade Deficit Widens 4.3% YoY To EUR24.4B In January- September 2025

Statistical Office: Romania’s Trade Deficit Widens 4.3% YoY To EUR24.4B In January- September 2025. Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR24.4 billion in January-September 2025, higher by 4.3% (+EUR1.004 billion) than the level recorded in the same interval of 2024, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Monday (November 10). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]