November 10, 2025

Romanian Justice Ministry proposes life in prison for femicide after string of killings
Nov 10, 2025

Romanian Justice Ministry proposes life in prison for femicide after string of killings.

The Romanian Justice Ministry advanced a legislative initiative according to which femicide could be punished with life imprisonment. The proposal comes after numerous women were killed this year by former partners, despite protection orders. The debate about femicide in Romania was brought (…)

Price Of Old Apartments In Bucharest Close To EUR135,000 In October 2025 Average asking price for an old three-room apartment in Bucharest reached EUR134,923 in October 2025, 1.6% higher than in September or EUR2,231 higher in one month.

Heineken Has Investred EUR100M In Its Three Romanian Breweries In Last Ten Years Dutch-held brewer Heineken, the second largest actor on the beer market in Romania, has invested EUR100 million in this country in the last ten years, and this year will complete a EUR11 million investment in the plants in Craiova and Ungheni.

Transavia Invests EUR150M In Petfood Factory Transavia, one of the largest chicken producers in Romania, is building a petfood factory from scratch in Ciugud, Alba County, in a EUR150 million investment.

Hidroelectrica Signs EUR97.9M Contract To Retool High-Power Pumped Storage Stations Petrimanu, Jidoaia, Lotru Hidroelectrica (stock symbol: H2O), the largest electricity generation company in Romania, has signed the contract for the implementation of the project “Retooling the high-power pumped storage stations Petrimanu, Jidoaia and Lotru – downstream of Dorin Pavel HPP”, following the completion of (…)

ACAROM: Romania's Car Output Down 2.7% YoY In January-October 2025 To 453,955 Romania's car production declined by 2.7% in the first ten months of 2025 against the year-earlier period, to a total of 453,955 units, in line with data provided by the country’s carmakers association ACAROM.

The trade deficit is unstoppable. In the first nine months of 2025, Romania recorded a trade deficit of 24.5 billion euros Bucharest, November 10, 2025 – RBJ – Romania’s exports increased by 4.2%, to 72.174 billion euros, in the first 9 months of the year, compared to the similar period in 2024, and imports by the same percentage, to 96.666 billion euros, according to data published by the National Institute of (…)

Finance Ministry Raises RON1B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Nov 10 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1 billion from banks on Monday (November 10), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.90% and 6.78%, respectively.

 


