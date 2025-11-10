The trade deficit is unstoppable. In the first nine months of 2025, Romania recorded a trade deficit of 24.5 billion euros



The trade deficit is unstoppable. In the first nine months of 2025, Romania recorded a trade deficit of 24.5 billion euros.

Bucharest, November 10, 2025 â€“ RBJ â€“ Romaniaâ€™s exports increased by 4.2%, to 72.174 billion euros, in the first 9 months of the year, compared to the similar period in 2024, and imports by the same percentage, to 96.666 billion euros, according to data published by the National Institute of (â€¦)