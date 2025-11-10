Simtel Team Posts RON327M Revenue In 9M 2025Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), an engineering and technology company and one of Romania's leading renewable energy providers, ended the January-September 2025 period with consolidated operating revenue of RON326.7 million, up 88% year-on-year.
Tricomserv Files For InsolvencyTricomserv, a Romanian company specializing in industrial production and manufacture of equipment for water supply and sewage systems, has announced it is filing for insolvency, citing lack of funds to pay its outstanding debts.