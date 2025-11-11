 
November 11, 2025

Former Environmental Guard chief says he was offered EUR 10 mln bribe to mediate defense contract
Romaniaâ€™s former head of the Environmental Guard, Octavian Berceanu, has claimed he was offered a EUR 10 million bribe to intervene in a defense-related commercial deal, he revealed in an interview with Europa FM. According to Berceanu, the offer came from former Social Democrat (PSD) senator (â€¦)

