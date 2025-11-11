Romania Logistics and Industrial Space Market Gains Momentum: Demand Rises 64% in 9M 2025 To 640,000 Sqms

Romania Logistics and Industrial Space Market Gains Momentum: Demand Rises 64% in 9M 2025 To 640,000 Sqms. Romania logistics and industrial space market registered solid growth in the first nine months of 2025, amid buoyant Bucharest activity. Overall, total space demand reached almost 640,000 square meters in January-September period, up 64% from the year-earlier period, in line with Colliers data (â€¦) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]