Romania criminalizes helping companies, individuals on list of sanctions against Russia

Romania criminalizes helping companies, individuals on list of sanctions against Russia. Foreign minister Oana ?oiu announced on Monday, November 10, that the Romanian Senate adopted a bill criminalizing the violation and circumvention of international sanctions against Russia. According to the new law, those who help individuals and companies on the sanctions list will no longer (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]