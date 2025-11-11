ELI Parks Starts Works on ELI Park 5 Bucharest, Signs First Contract with ELMET Group

ELI Parks Starts Works on ELI Park 5 Bucharest, Signs First Contract with ELMET Group. ELI Parks, one of the most dynamic A-class industrial and logistic space developer in Romania, has signed with ELMET Group Metal & Electric, a Romanian manufacturer specialized in metal structures and electrical panels, to lease 4,565 square meters of production and warehousing spaces in ELI (â€¦) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]