ING Bank Signs Two Guarantee Agreements With Investment And Development Bank To Fund SMEs, Back Local Community Growth

ING Bank Signs Two Guarantee Agreements With Investment And Development Bank To Fund SMEs, Back Local Community Growth. ING Bank has signed two guarantee agreements with the Romanian Investment and Development Bank (IDB) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and finance strategic public sector investment projects that have a direct impact on local communities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]