 
Romaniapress.com

November 11, 2025

Libra Internet Bank Signs Two Guarantee Agreements With Investment And Development Bank For SMEs And Public Sector
Nov 11, 2025

Libra Internet Bank Signs Two Guarantee Agreements With Investment And Development Bank For SMEs And Public Sector.

Libra Internet Bank has signed the Guarantee Convention with the Romanian Investment and Development Bank (IDB) regarding the portfolio guarantee for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the Individual Guarantee Convention for the public sector, per data provided by the bank's (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

WDP Romania Reaches over EUR1B Investments, Wants to Continue Growth WDP Romania, the second largest owner of logistic and industrial spaces in Romania, with a portfolio of 2 million square meters, has reached investments of above EUR1 billion locally and wants to grow further, betting on the still high development potential of the market.

Romanian president pledges judiciary reform after resolution of magistrates' pensions dispute Romania’s president Nicu?or Dan has pledged to tackle the judiciary’s weak performance once the issue of magistrates’ pensions is resolved, G4media.ro reported. The statement has sparked debate over whether the president is delaying necessary reforms by separating the judiciary’s privileges from (…)

Romanian Parliament approves law to protect customers of real estate developers The real estate developers can charge no more than 5% of the value of a contract as payment in advance, based on a preliminary note, and will have to return the money to the customer unless it signs the contract or promissory note within 60 days due to the sole default of the developer, (…)

Romania collects EUR 100 mln in extra health insurance contributions after reforms Romania’s public health insurance system collected an additional RON 500 million (EUR 100 million) in August–September following the implementation of the first package of fiscal reforms under Law 141/2025, Economica.net reported, citing data from the Ministry of Finance. The increase resulted (…)

Romania's average net wages shrink by real 4.2% y/y in Q3 2025 The average net wage in Romania increased by only 4.6% y/y to RON 5,499 (EUR 1,075) in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3), slowing down from +7.6% y/y in Q2 and +9.7% y/y in Q1 and a double-digit rate in 2024, according to data published by the statistics office (INS). The rising inflation, at 9.2% (…)

Romania's central bank keeps base rate at 6.5%, anticipates widening aggregate demand deficit Romania’s central bank (BNR) on November 12 decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 6.5%, in line with the consensus expectations. It has also updated the Inflation Forecast, anticipating a widening aggregate demand deficit with an impact on the disinflation trajectory, particularly after (…)

Timi?oara mayor Dominic Fritz passes interview to obtain Romanian citizenship Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timi?oara and leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) party, announced on Thursday, November 13, that he has passed the interview required to obtain Romanian citizenship, receiving a positive decision from the authorities. Born and raised in Germany, he has lived in (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |