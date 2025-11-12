Bucharest strengthens its position as the leader of Romania’s real estate market – investments accelerate in the northern part of the Capital



Bucharest remains at the forefront of Romania’s real estate market, attracting the highest transaction volumes and consolidating its role as the country’s main investment hub. North Bucharest Investments reports €161 million in transactions by the end of October and expects a 25% increase by (…)