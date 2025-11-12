Romania’s industrial and logistics rental transactions rise 64% y/y in January–September

Romania’s industrial and logistics rental transactions rise 64% y/y in January–September. The total volume of rental transactions involving industrial and logistics spaces in Romania reached nearly 640,000 square metres in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 64% year-on-year increase, according to data published by Colliers. The data covers only officially reported public (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]